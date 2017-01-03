Airbag yarns on the rise
January 3, 2017
The demand for airbags is expected to grow five percent annually over the next five years, according to estimates from Business Wire. While airbags have been predominantly manufactured using polyamide 6.6 yarns, there is a trend towards polyester, due to the challenging nature of industrial filament yarns. With the interest in this potential growth market, …
Cotton prices rose in 2016
January 2, 2017
Cotton prices increased over the summer and have remained at levels higher than in 2015. The rise can be attributed to several unique factors. One is seasonality; nearly 85 percent of the world’s cotton is produced in areas where only one harvest per year is possible. The market tightened as this warehoused supply dwindled over …
Fast women, light bikes
January 1, 2017
At this year’s women’s Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf again dominated the women’s field for the win. She set a new course record with an 8:46:46 finish defending her 2015 title. The 112-mile bike route takes competitors along the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway where they must be prepared to withstand trade winds …
Spinning meaningful yarns
January 1, 2017
Upon a first glance, a visitor to artist Chiharu Shiota’s art installation at Berlin’s Blain|Southern gallery might have thought the artist painted her dramatic concept in mid-air. Named “Uncertain Journey,” the piece is actually a dense web of red yarn. Known for installations that immerse gallery goers in a world of color and texture, Berlin-based …
Air Apparent
January 1, 2017
Companies and event organizers use inflatables to grab public attention and promote their brands. Although he now sells spaces in luxury subterranean survival shelters, Robert Vicino once focused his entrepreneurial spirit on loftier altitudes. He put a 90-foot King Kong on the Empire State Building and designed Otto the Autopilot for the farcical movie Airplane. …
Sun-Powered textiles
January 1, 2017
Fabrics with self-cleaning properties can last longer, require less maintenance and even reduce air pollution. Sunlight can damage many types of fabrics, yet it can also have a beneficial effect on textiles that are enhanced with self-cleaning technologies. Thanks to functional coatings and pioneering research, self-cleaning properties—powered by the sun—are extending the life of textiles …
Adjust to fit
January 1, 2017
During the MMPA’s annual gala in November, Specialty Fabrics Review magazine won six awards from the Minnesota Magazine & Publishing Association: Bronze Awards in Feature Design (“Textiles in space,” Feb. 2016), Regular Column (“Perspective”) and Overall Design; a Silver Award for Overall Excellence; and Gold for Best Feature Article (“Making the rounds,” Oct. 2015)—and for …
Stand out in a crowd
January 1, 2017
There are many options for businesses and other organizations that exhibit at events. But it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle if you opt for the fairly standard types of tents used by most vendors. Now there’s an option that could make any exhibitor feel like a star. The Star Tent stands out because …
Sustainable Opportunity
January 1, 2017
Eric and Angie Riggins create new products and capture new markets to ensure a steady stream of work throughout the year. We’re always looking for opportunities to grow the business,” says Angie Riggins, co-owner of Alpha Canvas, Charlotte, N.C. “We have to be innovative to set ourselves apart from our competitors—we find ways to meet …
Inspired by nature
January 1, 2017
How do you reimagine the design of a convention center? After all, it’s a structure that generally has an industrial feel in order to accommodate large event, meeting and trade show space and the expanses required to move displays, equipment and groups of people in and out. The international architecture firm, Studio Fuksas, looked to …
When to count income
January 1, 2017
Get ready for new guidelines on ‘revenue recognition.’ Sometimes accounting rules and the tax law are logical and equitable; sometimes they aren’t. One question always seems to surface: When is a business’s revenue considered “income”? The time to claim income and deductions is dictated by rules or laws, not by a business owner’s opinion. Accounting …
Keeping up with the Joneses
January 1, 2017
Stephan Kåmark is president of Oxnard, Calif.-based Advanced Canvas & Upholstery Services. The Channel Islands Harbor shop specializes in flooring, enclosures, covers, solar power and repairs in the marine, industrial, aviation and military sectors, offering quality fabric and hardware from the U.S. and Europe. Here, Kåmark talks about his biggest influence, the rewards that come …
Good people, bad choices
December 1, 2016
Even the most well-intentioned employees are vulnerable to slipping into unethical choices when their lives lack balance. Ask an average person, “Would you voluntarily do something that is unethical or illegal?” Generally, he or she will reply something like, “Heavens, no!” People naturally prefer to do the right thing. However, when faced with enough pressure, …
Soft sensors
December 1, 2016
Flexible data collectors that can be worn on (and eventually, in) the body have great promise for patient-focused health care, but there are privacy concerns. The market for smart sensors is expected to grow from $18.58 billion in 2015 to more than $57 billion by 2022, according to a report published this summer by MarketsandMarkets …
Northern niche
November 1, 2016
Kate Mitchell is the owner of NOMAR, a Homer, Alaska-based company that develops unique items to serve the local industries. NOMAR first opened its doors in 1978 as Mitchell’s Marine Canvas & Upholstery. Today, it employs 15 skilled employees and offers American made clothing, ‘Laska Luggage,’ fisheries gear, parachute bags, upholstery and canvas boat tops. …
The Halo effect
November 1, 2016
Threading carefully to minimize damages from patent infringement. The smart textile industry continues to respond to customer interest in interactive fabrics that meet a variety of needs, including the monitoring of athletic performance and the improvement of tissue reconstruction. This growth drives new approaches to solve problems, pushing the textile industry to draw on advancements …
Price and value in the agricultural markets
October 11, 2016
Profit margins are tight for a lot of industries, but this is especially true in the agricultural arena, where profits can be wiped out—in some cases virtually overnight—by events beyond the control of growers and producers. Consequently, pricing has become a huge concern for all involved, say manufacturers of fabric agricultural products designed to mitigate …
New technology and management strategies can prevent targeted cyberattacks
October 1, 2016
Modern, targeted cyberattacks can take any organization by surprise. And these targeted cyberattacks are increasingly widespread. CBS “Money Watch” reported in June 2015 that more than 80 percent of U.S. companies have been successfully hacked, according to a Duke University/CFO Magazine Global Business Outlook Survey. According to the CBS report, “Successful attacks by hackers involved …
Shading for land or sea
October 1, 2016
Sandy Sturner is the managing director of Marine Tech LLC, a St. Thomas, Virgin Islands-based sail and canvas shop that thrives on challenging and unusual projects. Established in 1999, Marine Tech focuses during the winter “high” season on marine canvas with an emphasis on mega-yachts, and during the balance of the year concentrates on awning …
Coating tests that evaluate five types of durability
September 1, 2016
The right coating chemistry can make the difference between a fabric that has long-lasting durability and one that fades, degrades and fails before its expected lifecycle. This is especially true of fabrics used in awnings, tents, flexible decking, outdoor furniture, marine upholstery and automotive seating, where exposure to harsh environments can hasten the product lifecycle. …
Blair Belluomo brings a strong and appreciative management style to the family business
September 1, 2016
I went to school with many kids whose parents had businesses, and they thought that just because their parents ran a successful business, they could just step in and be successful as well,” says Blair Belluomo, owner and president of Belle Isle Awning in Roseville, Mich. “So many of them failed because they hadn’t had other …
Test of time
September 1, 2016
Bea Heinz, owner of Jefferson Tent & Awning Co., St. Louis, Mo., has a bit of experience in the custom canvas industry—51 years to be exact. Established in 1911, the majority of Jefferson Tent & Awning’s business consists of the custom manufacture of commercial and residential canvas awnings as well as all types of canvas …
Canada is putting a new emphasis on developing smart textiles and wearable innovations
September 1, 2016
Textile is rapidly becoming the most effective wearable technology form factor,” says Tony Chahine, CEO of Myant & Co., a member of the Canadian-based Smart Textile and Wearables Innovation Alliance (STWIA). “Smart textiles and wearables have the ability to provide a holistic picture of the body, enhance everyday life and even transform the future of …
Bold predictions: What’s realistic for smart textiles
August 1, 2016
The words smart textiles have generated much discussion in the industry and the media recently. India-based market research firm Markets and Markets has estimated that the value of this high-tech textile sector will grow to $4.7 billion by 2020. Given that the smart textile industry was estimated to be less than $1 billion in 2014, …
Providing “shady deals” since 1972
August 1, 2016
Debbie Lacy, general manager of The House of Canvas Inc., Glendale, Ariz., takes pride in her family owned and operated custom awning business. From residential and commercial window awnings to shade screens and roll curtains, everything from start to finish is done in-house. Here, Lacy shares her thoughts about the business, her predictions for the …
Reinforcement of seismic proportions
July 29, 2016
A Japanese fabric manufacturer reinforces its showroom against future earthquakes, making a provocative visual statement. With the four main islands of Japan perched atop a convergence of three major tectonic plate boundaries, the country has a history of earthquakes and seismic activity. The ongoing seismic impact on buildings, infrastructure and population is significant, requiring some …
Who’ll mind the store?
July 29, 2016
Internship programs are an untapped resource for finding the next generation of leaders for specialty fabrics businesses. After decades of building businesses within the textile industry, entrepreneurial baby boomers are entering a new phase of life. As CEOs, business owners and managers consider transitioning out of their leadership positions, they’re dealing with a lot of …
Equipment purchasing: price and value
July 18, 2016
ROI is still an important factor in buying decisions, but qualities like reliability, durability and customer service are moving to the forefront. The return on investment (ROI) and how long it might take to achieve it is always a key consideration in most purchasing decisions, particularly during the Great Recession when pricing and ROI moved …
Tips for building a strong management team
July 14, 2016
Training staff to be empowered, involved and empathetic means success in the present and in the future. Although it was years away—10 to be exact—from when Jerry Grimaud, president of Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures Inc., St. Louis, Mo., became the company’s sole owner in 2005, he didn’t waste any time considering an exit plan. …
Projects and prototypes
June 29, 2016
Industry breakthroughs are proving the viability of photovoltaic fabrics. The University of Wisconsin–Madison may not be the first research institution you would think of for solar textiles research, but a relatively new research team is changing that low profile substantially. Marianne Fairbanks, assistant professor in the School of Human Ecology, and Trisha Andrew, assistant professor …
Foundations built to last
June 29, 2016
Mal Maher is the CEO of NC Carpet Binding & Equipment Corp., a Newark, N.J.-based company that manufactures machinery and offers supplies for the flooring trade. Founded in 1947 by his uncle and grandfather, Maher got his start in the family owned and operated business in 2000. Here, Maher shares his thoughts about production challenges, …
Working smarter, from fabric to product
June 29, 2016
Amsterdam-based studio works with manufacturers to bring a design sensibility to smart fabrics. The theme for this year’s Met Gala, the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art style spectacular that brings out top celebrities and fashion industry icons, was about fashion in the age of technology. Some designers took the opportunity to integrate smart textiles into …
A succession solution
June 29, 2016
How to determine if an employee stock ownership plan is right for your company. An exit plan is generally not at the forefront of a company owner’s mind, especially at the height of career success, but it’s no less important than any other business strategy. When the time comes to step down, a comprehensive exit …
Smart fabrics, smart move
June 29, 2016
From research to manufacturing reality through the AFFOA Institute. The AFFOA initiative provides an exciting opportunity to enhance the functionality of the fabrics that all of us interact with every day,” says Dr. Julianna Abel, University of Minnesota mechanical engineering assistant professor. These functional fabrics, or “smart fabrics,” can include “multi-material fabrics for medical and …
Tents, trends and technology
June 1, 2016
From RFID to GPS, Mike Holland uses all the newest tools to keep Chattanooga Tent Co. at the leading edge. “We embrace technology here,” says Mike Holland, president of Chattanooga Tent Co., Chattanooga, Tenn. “Especially when it comes to material handling, we’re always looking for anything that can help us work smarter and be more …
The digital marketing leap
June 1, 2016
Asking the right questions before choosing a digital marketing partner can save you time and money. There was a time when digital marketing could casually be left to employees who were interested in dabbling in online options. Now, however, digital marketing has grown up. Every business needs a plan that genuinely integrates traditional marketing efforts …
Stretching tent technology
June 1, 2016
Anton van Druten’s knowledge of the stretch tent industry spans the globe, literally. As owner of Swift Tents, a Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada-based business that specializes in the installation of stretch tents and in the training of riggers and event crews, van Druten became familiar with the tent industry while living in South Africa. Here, …
Leading the third generation
May 1, 2016
Ryan Chism, estimator and project manager at The Chism Company Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is the third generation working in a family-owned and managed company. Founded in 1951, the company has grown from a small home improvement business to a recognized industry leader in fabric and metal shade and protective solutions. Here, Chism shares his …
Going social
May 1, 2016
Gain an edge over competitors by learning to navigate the sea of social media marketing. The ways in which social media is utilized for business are nearly limitless, but it is especially valuable for building brand equity, highlighting company culture, enhancing public relations efforts, complementing customer service, augmenting business development, developing customer relationships and strengthening …
Brand new
April 1, 2016
A strong brand identity can drive sales, while a weak one holds a business back. Your business may be keeping up with economic and market changes and be on the leading edge of industry trends, but is your brand keeping pace? There’s no denying that today’s business culture is fast-moving and constantly changing. A leading …
Ideas in harness
April 1, 2016
Michael Lester doesn’t shy away from a challenge. He builds a team of fellow innovators and comes up with tensioned fabric solutions. “We’re always innovating,” says Michael Lester, managing director of MakMax Australia Pty. Ltd. in Brisbane, Australia, a world-renowned company building custom membrane structures and manufacturing a range of shade products. “We’ve always got …
Against the elements
April 1, 2016
Donald Franks is the owner of Shade One Awnings, a Toms River, N.J.-based awning company that specializes in residential and commercial awning sales, service and installation. Franks started the company in 2002 and has since set himself apart from competitors by focusing on motorized retractable awnings. Here, Franks talks about how he got his start, …
Collecting sun and rain
March 1, 2016
A pair of dynamic fabric structures bookend the Taiwan landscape. From the northern most tip of Taiwan, where capital city Taipei is located, to the southwest coast, where Kaohsiung City, the country’s industrial center, greets the setting sun, two new installations showcase the capabilities of tensioned fabric. The north-south oriented island nation of Taiwan (population …
Sailing the ocean blue
March 1, 2016
Leo Pohlmann, owner and designer of Uncharted Marine Canvas, Gulf Breeze, Fla., has been serving the Gulf Coast’s boat canvas and marine upholstery needs for more than 25 years. Recognized by the Marine Fabricators Association for his achievement in design, Pohlmann’s business objective of providing customers with cutting-edge material and design products has been a …
Recent tax changes
March 1, 2016
Tax savings from another late law. Once again, lawmakers waited until late in the year to pass another “extenders” bill. The new “Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act of 2015” retroactively extends quite a few tax-saving provisions, many of them quite narrow in scope such as those for film and theater producers, NASCAR® racetrack …
Envision, build, repeat
March 1, 2016
Michael Catalano treats his clients as strategic partners—and that keeps them coming back. “We have a saying here: It’s not about the first job. It’s about the next job,” says Michael Catalano, CEO of Capitol Awning Co., Jamaica, N.Y. “And probably 90 percent or more of our work ends up being repeat business.” Michael Catalano …
Connecting with students
March 1, 2016
Opportunities for the next generation. As businesses and industries transition and evolve, more professionals recognize the importance of continually connecting with the college and university students who may be interested in learning more about the specialty fabrics industry. Just ask Stephanie Cizinsky, marketing manager at Glen Raven Inc., Glen Raven, N.C. She explains that a wealth …
CRM programs run the gamut
February 1, 2016
There are dozens and dozens—maybe hundreds—of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software programs on the market. And it seems that most are difficult to use. In terms of navigating the programs, many CRM packages seem to be rated along an arc of complexity, from user-unfriendly to totally impossible to use. One well-known program, Salesforce, is often …
Out of this world
February 1, 2016
Brent Anderson is a partner and engineering manager at Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, a Farmington, Minn., company that specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI) Blankets for use on spacecraft, launch vehicles and cryogenic applications. The company’s MLI blankets have been used on AMOS II and SCISAT I spacecraft as well …
When employees leave: fact finding
February 1, 2016
Mine the hidden resources of departing employees with a thoughtful exit interview. When it’s time to hire that new employee, you pull out all the stops: a complete review of duties and responsibilities, a tightly crafted list of desired skills and careful interviews. You make the hire—and hope that you’ve made the right choice. Now …
Person to person
February 1, 2016
Meeting face-to-face with overseas customers brings a wealth of benefits. I’ve been traveling to Asia, including China, since 1981, promoting U.S. products for more than 100 firms. One vitally important lesson I’ve learned is the value of talking with overseas customers in person. Face-to-face conversations with prospects and customers bring tremendous and unexpected orders—and they …
Keep moving
January 1, 2016
For most businesses, change is an essential part of long-term success. Ongoing innovation, in products, processes, service and value, is the best way to beat the competition. Innovation. It’s the essential ingredient in any company’s ability to thrive and stay viable for the long haul. Innovative companies are restless explorers, constantly searching for and testing …
Streamlining with software
January 1, 2016
Today’s software and apps help fabricators keep pace and stay competitive, efficient and productive. Few words captivate the software and app sector more than the word change. Software and applications are drastically changing the way we do business, and many specialty fabric end product manufacturers (EPMs) and suppliers have integrated software and apps into their …
Payroll perils
January 1, 2016
The Internal Revenue Service may be relentless about collecting income taxes, but mistakes in withholding and paying payroll taxes to the IRS can mean real trouble for a business. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can be tough on collecting income taxes, but mistakes in withholding and paying over-withheld payroll taxes can be even more painful, …
Back to shore
January 1, 2016
Jeff Schmitt balances the reality of off-shore manufacturing with how to bring production back to the U.S. “At the end of the day we’ve got to figure out ways to be competitive,” says Jeff Schmitt, senior vice president of operations for The Coleman Company Inc., Golden, Colo. “As the person responsible for both the U.S. …
Tapping into innovation
December 14, 2015
Innovation doesn’t always come easily, but creating a culture that fosters creativity can improve the process (and results) of continuous improvement. Every company knows that innovation is vital, but knowing how to innovate is a different matter. Why are some companies able to launch one new idea or product after the next while others stagnate? …
A six-letter word
December 1, 2015
Fabricators take a dim view of extending credit to customers … sort of. On the surface, it seems like a slam-dunk decision for a shop not to extend credit. “Let’s see, when you write off thousands and thousands of dollars—maybe even $100,000 over the 30-year life of the company—you start to think about giving anybody …
Charting a course
December 1, 2015
Incoming IFAI board chair Katie Bradford takes the helm, using business expertise and networking know-how to lead the association. “I believe good leadership encourages participation and embraces differences,” says Katie Bradford, MFC, IFM, incoming chair of the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) and owner and president of Custom Marine Canvas, Noank, Conn. “IFAI membership is …
Hazardous duty
December 1, 2015
How fabric technology is protecting rescuers against ever-more-dangerous situations. On the hot summer day in 2013 when 19 experienced firefighters lost their lives, the Yarnell Hill fire, northwest of Phoenix, Ariz., spanned 8,400 acres. The trees were dry, the humidity was low and the wind suddenly turned, cutting off escape and creating an inferno. The …
The age of automation
December 1, 2015
Sewn or sealed, automation is trending as U.S. companies strive to increase efficiency and decrease costs. The art of sewing textiles is lacking in U.S. manufacturing as lower-cost labor in Asia has helped meet consumer demands for competitive retail prices. But automation technology is slowly advancing, helping companies bring production costs down while keeping quality …
Developing friendlier fabrics
January 1, 2017
As sustainability is increasingly important to growing numbers of consumers, fabric manufacturers are broadening their eco-friendly offerings, giving specialty fabricators plenty of green options. As a famous frog once lamented, it’s not easy being green. The same can be said for companies wanting to “green” up their product offerings and manufacturing processes, since doing so …
Built for comfort, durability, and safety
December 19, 2016
Fabric manufacturers and upholsterers balance traveler and commuter requirements. Whether for business or for pleasure, people are always on the go. More than 121 million U.S. workers are employed full time, according to 2015 statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor. To reach their work destinations, 85 percent of these workers commute in automobiles, and …
IFAI Expo 2016: advanced textiles
December 1, 2016
Today’s textile testing is challenged with evaluating varied performance qualities for multiple environments. The Advanced Textiles Testing Track at IFAI Expo examined textile testing in light of a new wave of textile developments. Dr. Emiel Den Hartog, North Carolina State University (NCSU) Center for Research on Textile Protection & Comfort (TPACC), focused on a “multi-level” …
IFAI Expo 2016: shade and weather protection
December 1, 2016
The special shade section on the show flow featured end products ranging from retractable awning systems, shade structures and canopies to motorized shade and weather solutions of all types. Programming and events included “Super Tuesday” seminars, tours of local shops and a keynote lunch, plus Wednesday evening’s opening reception at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. …
IFAI Expo 2016: specialty fabrics programming
December 1, 2016
A variety of educational choices drove the Specialty Fabrics Program schedule Oct. 18-21 at the IFAI 2016 Expo. Attendees enjoyed dozens of presentations and “campfire” sessions featuring experts on topics as diverse as training the next generation of skilled workers, understanding functional fabric design and beating offshore manufacturers. The exhibit hall showcased the latest in fabrics, …
IFAI Expo 2016: high points and highlights
December 1, 2016
Thousands of industry professionals joined the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) in the heart of the U.S. textile industry Oct. 18–21 to acquire a working education in the areas of specialty fabrics, shade and weather protection products and advanced textiles: seminars, exhibits, workshops, market roundtables and four days of concentrated networking. From business basics to …
Lights, camera, fabric
December 1, 2016
Fabrics set the stage for manufacturers who want a market share of the entertainment industry. Fabrics don’t get enough credit. Quietly, and usually without fanfare, they provide welcome and shelter as tents and awnings; they enhance decor and create distinct spaces as backdrops and banners; they manage movement of light and sound; and the list …
IFAI Expo 2016: industry leadership, IFAI style
December 1, 2016
At IFAI’s annual meeting, Kevin Yonce, MFC, IFM, CPP, past chairman of the IFAI Board of Directors and chairman of the 2016 Leadership Development Committee, announced this year’s election results. • Dennis Bueker, Keyston Bros., has been elected to his second three-year term as director. • Brian Rowinski, Rainier Industries LLC, has been elected …
Analyze this
December 1, 2016
Ed Skrzynski automates production, encourages teamwork and documents processes to deliver quality marine and shade products. There is a common thread with custom manufacturing—it’s very labor-intensive, very expensive and typically done by artisans and skilled trades people,” says Ed Skrzynski, owner of Marco Canvas, Marco Island, Fla. “When I took over the company from my …
Marketing in the digital age
November 1, 2016
Technology has changed things, but customer relationships are still paramount. Not long ago, business managers realized that the Internet would change everything, especially marketing. With the click of a mouse, millions of potential customers could be reached. Although that revolution has come to pass and online platforms have matured, the takeaway for business owners is this: …
Inside and out
November 1, 2016
Collecting rainwater, bird-proofing facades, even deflecting airborne volcanic fragments—buildings today are integrated with fabric in nontraditional ways. Architectural fabric can be integrated into buildings in more than the common uses such as roofs, shading devices and exterior cladding. Architects are now finding ways for fabric to improve building performance with special applications and unique materials. …
Room to grow
November 1, 2016
As Mother Nature persists in her fickle and sometimes destructive ways, manufacturers of agricultural fabrics and fabric products report strong and growing demand in many areas. The agricultural arena isn’t for the faint of heart; just ask anyone who earns a living by keeping us supplied with food. Too many things can go wrong—too much …
Scheduled Evolution
October 31, 2016
Eric Heischmidt approaches project management with flexibility and an architect’s eye for precision. “Project management means planning ahead,” says Eric Heischmidt, senior project manager, Arizon Structures, St. Louis, Mo. “But more than anything it means being prepared to be flexible, because every project is an evolution. Things change, and you need to react to those …
What’s happening to the military textile market
October 1, 2016
Decreased budgets are a reality, but markets exist for new and innovative products. While it’s fair to say that portions of the military textile market are shrinking—the U.S. now has far fewer troops overseas—it is also true that some segments are changing, which is an open door for innovation. Despite a decline in the U.S. Department …
Pete Weingartner builds a team to deliver turn-key projects and target continued growth
October 1, 2016
Even if projects are going well I try to improve them. I want to find a way to do things better; to do things faster,” says , president of Queen City Awning, Cincinnati, Ohio. “One of the ways I do that is by attending IFAI Expo and reading Specialty Fabrics Review magazine to keep up …
Nonwovens reach beyond their beginnings as disposables
October 1, 2016
While he was managing nonwovens research and development at 3M, David Nelson observed an irony surrounding the technology with which he had been involved for 35 of his 40 years at the Minnesota-based powerhouse. “When I gave updates, I would say, ‘Of our 48 technologies, nonwoven is the only one described by what it isn’t …
The future workforce
October 1, 2016
A Makers completed curriculum and a nationally registered apprenticeship program are in the final approval stages. The next generation of skilled sewers is in the works. Textile manufacturers need sewers. People entering the workforce need jobs that can lead to fulfilling careers. So why has it been so challenging to bring the two together? What …
There are right and wrong ways to fix a shade structure in place
September 1, 2016
As anyone with knowledge of the history of tension structures will tell you, there is a logical and long-standing connection between marine hardware and tension structure hardware. One came from the other. Or more accurately, one (tension structure hardware) is an adaptation of the other (marine hardware). And just as the extreme environmental conditions of …
Textile manufacturers respond to the need for flexible medical and biomedical products
September 1, 2016
In the world of bad news/good news scenarios, one can hardly find a more salient example than that presented in the medical arena. Technological advances are gaining traction amid the growing threats of superbugs, global spread of disease and demand for regenerative treatments to address the needs of aging populations. A Grand View Research Inc. …
Getting the word out about fabric graphics
August 1, 2016
Fabric graphics have become a marketing and branding essential. As they go outside to play, the medium is definitely part of the message. Fabric graphics are a perfect vehicle for our branding-obsessed culture, providing the ability to transmit messages in fun, colorful, impactful and attention-getting ways. Fabrics and fabric graphics are at home everywhere indoors, …
The Third Dimension
August 1, 2016
John Bland revolutionizes marine fabrication by applying 3-D CAD principles to the design process. Look at the motor industry—you wouldn’t be happy driving a car that was spec’d 20 years ago,” says John Bland, managing director of Tecsew Ltd., Gosport, Hampshire, U.K. “It’s the same in the textile industry. Whether it’s in the finish, materials …
Safety gear protects workers
July 29, 2016
Innovative materials help meet multiple safety requirements on the job to protect workers. Protective apparel and safety gear for industrial workers are evolving rapidly as advances in fiber, fabrics and comfort move beyond the traditional focus on fire and flame retardant (FR) materials. Personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, firefighters and military personnel now includes …
Revealing the romance of sailcloth tents
July 13, 2016
Trendspotting online shows tent renters and manufacturers what brides are looking for. If you want to know what’s trending in fashionable apparel, look to Paris, France. If you want to know what’s trending in automotive design, look to Torino, Italy. If you want to know what’s trending in cuisine, look on either coast of the …
Partners in success
June 29, 2016
Specialty fabricators don’t have to go it alone. Equipment and automation manufacturers are working hard, developing technologies that sharpen the competitive edge. Founded in 1908, Minnesota Knitting Mills (MKM) started out supplying nearby colleges with letter award sweaters, says Patrick Hickey, president of the Mendota Heights, Minn.-based manufacturer. The company transitioned into providing knit apparel …
Fabric engineering
June 29, 2016
Ben Fox expands design capabilities for fabric structures, focusing on innovation and education to solve customer problems. “Our company’s roots are unique in that we started out as a construction service and kind of worked our way backward into manufacturing,” says Ben Fox, owner, president and CEO of Legacy Building Solutions, South Haven, Minn. “That’s …
Streamlining standards
June 29, 2016
Compromise and collaboration are key to revising standards that improve textile product safety. The road to revised standards can be bumpy, fraught with lively discussions and detailed (some might say “picky”) decisions. The standards, some enforceable and some voluntary, guide material and product manufacturers through the complex world of creating safe and functional products. Hundreds, …
Going up?
June 29, 2016
Creating a function—and personable—space for increasingly demanding customers is taking the tent-rental industry in some new directions. Poodle skirts and love beads, glam rock and disco, mood rings and pet rocks. There’s no denying that some trends end up being fads that fade. Occasionally, a trend—typically something with a reason to its rhyme—grabs a solid …
Digital printing: New fabrics, inks and printers are expanding graphic applications, indoors and out
June 16, 2016
Advances in technology are making custom graphics easier, more affordable and much more impressive. Fabric printing has come a long way from the days when vinyl banners were the norm in signage and screen-printed T-shirts were the gold standard in custom apparel. “Advancements in digital printing technology have made it easy to print photorealistic images …
Digital printing pushes boundaries in interior décor
June 1, 2016
If you follow interior design news, you probably know that major paint companies Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams herald Simply White and Alabaster as their respective 2016 “colors of the year.” Fortunately for those who eschew plain vanilla environments, there’s another growing trend: walls and even windows brought to life with digitally printed graphics. In a …
Wide-format digital printing transforms space and public perceptions
June 1, 2016
The magic of wide-format digital printing transforms space and public perceptions, turning fabric into gold. As we’ve seen in “If walls could talk,” décor is one of the most popular applications for digitally printed fabric graphics today, and will likely be one of the fastest-growing markets in the future. But what is it, specifically, about …
Digital fabric printing responding to technical and creative demands
June 1, 2016
As applications respond, the digital fabric printing industry is responding to the technical and creative demands of customers. Digital printing on fabrics has revolutionized a number of markets: trade show exhibits, event marketing, home décor, activewear, retail branding, architectural signage, outdoor advertising and others. “Demand for printed fabrics and textiles continues to grow, and the …
Futuristic fabrics
May 1, 2016
Today’s smart fabric products, with embedded or woven technological components, are resonating with consumers, and the market is responding. Woven, nonwoven and knitted textiles are the foundation of the fabrics that make up our daily existence, from the clothes we wear to the upholstered chairs we sit on. They’re also the building blocks of the …
To the rescue
May 1, 2016
More consumers are seeking protection from the sun, heat, bugs and high energy bills, and shading system manufacturers are surrounding the market, indoors and out. The U.S. market is looking rather attractive these days to manufacturers of shade systems. For a variety of reasons—energy conservation, protection from the elements and insects, heat and glare reduction—screens, …
At the intersection of textiles & technology
May 1, 2016
Qaizar Hassonjee mines market opportunities and forms partnerships to bring smart fabrics to market. “The intersection of textiles and technology is a huge untapped opportunity for the textile industry,” says Qaizar Hassonjee, senior director, business development and partnerships, for adidas Digital Sports. “Market segments such as hospitality, health care and military are really prime for …
2016 Specialty Fabrics Showcase
April 1, 2016
IT’S ALL ABOUT FABRIC, and it’s all about performance—the qualities that customers demand. We asked fabric suppliers tosend us news about their high-performing products, fabrics that fight weather, disease, use and abuse for years, and look good doing it. We combined their responses into performance categories. >> View all products in the Specialty Fabrics Showcase
Innovation on the water
April 1, 2016
Adding comfort, performance, style and durability to boats, inside and out, through the advantages of the latest marine textiles. Sun and water are the iconic companions of leisure and recreation. (Think lounging on a boat, salty sea spray misting your face, sun warming your skin … ) But if you’re a marine fabricator, those same …
The testing issue
April 1, 2016
As the textile industry continues to wrestle with questions that impact testing, certification and standardization of the processes, the testing market grows. The market for textile testing, inspection and certification is expected to reach more than $7 billion by 2020, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. There has been much debate on the need …
C8 phase-out prompts improvements in water-based coatings
March 22, 2016
APV Engineered Coatings, Akron, Ohio, is a custom coatings manufacturer, with growing sales in products for industrial fabrics. Founded in 1878, the company began promoting and engineering finishes for textiles the past 12-15 years-with a specific purpose. “There were performance issues that needed to be addressed with a coatings,” says Erin Brown-Neff, director of marketing …
Textile coating knowhow
March 10, 2016
Based in Belgium, Pennel & Flipo, through its ORCA® range, designs, produces and distributes high-tech, protective, engineered fabrics for the marine, safety and industry sectors. The company was created in 1924 due to the (then) technical innovation of applying a layer of rubber onto a textile backing. “Innovation is rooted in the heart of our …
Framework for success
March 1, 2016
Companies with in-house metal shops enjoy advantages in quality control and customer service, plus increased opportunities for expanding operations. Like the stars of box-office hits, fabric usually gets all the glory as the most noticeable player (especially when emblazoned with colors and custom graphics) in structural protective coverings. But just like those high-grossing stars of …
Finishing fabric
March 1, 2016
Coating and laminating treatments enhance fabric performance in important —and multiple— ways. The fabric itself can be just the beginning. For the end product manufacturer to get the performance qualities necessary to meet today’s stringent regulations and to satisfy the end customer’s high expectations, it is likely that the fabric will be coated. In some …
Part 2: State of the Industry 2016
March 1, 2016
As consumer confidence slowly increases, buoyed by improvements in the U.S. economy and employment figures, respondents in 10 of the 11 markets surveyed by IFAI predict single-digit increases in sales in 2016. Innovation in products and processes will help manufacturers anticipate customer needs and stay competitive in a global economy. Part I of IFAI’s 2016 …
Knowing what you need
January 1, 2017
Examining antimicrobial and omni-repellency performance. Textile testing was front and center at IFAI’s Advanced Textiles Conference and on the IFAI Expo 2016 show floor in Charlotte, N.C. Testing to be assured that a product will perform as expected is an important step in the development of any application; in antimicrobial performance, it is becoming even …
Flying the “Paper Airplane”
January 1, 2017
Specialty Canvas Inc. works through challenges to create a shade structure that is also art. The simplicity of the paper airplane has made it a popular toy for generations of kids (and adults), even in this age of high-tech entertainment. But while the shade structure installed recently in Los Angeles’ Grand Park was designed to …
Stability at sea
January 1, 2017
Redesigned nylon para sea anchor provides unmatched strength and support for a new oil vessel. Fabric’s wide-ranging aquatic capabilities are often observed above water in the form of sails, for example, or inflatable and flexible boating structures. When put to work beneath the surface, dependence on its strength is just as—if not more—critical, succeeding only …
Eyes in the sky
December 1, 2016
Drone photography is the latest tool for tent professionals to show off their stuff. I flew a drone for the first time at IFAI Tent Expo 2015 and was instantly obsessed. The experience of controlling a copter 400 feet away was amazing! The things I could see and the photos and video I could take …
Carrying on traditions
December 1, 2016
William Miller is the owner, manager and fabricator of Colonville Canvas, a Clare, Mich.-based company that specializes in marine covers, enclosures, bimini tops and upholstery. Miller grew up learning about the industry in his father’s shop. He opened his own shop in 2014 and has carried on the family tradition of making quality products. Here, …
Biomimetics and biotextiles
December 1, 2016
Imitating nature offers sustainable choices in new textiles. Nature provides the inspiration for many innovations in business, including in the field of textiles. Some efforts, however, are quite specific in imitating nature. In fact, an entire field of science has blossomed under the name “biomimetics,” a term first coined in 1969 by Dr. Otto Schmitt, …
Beyond branding
November 29, 2016
Inflatables manufacturers find diverse markets in addition to promotional products. To attract the attention of drivers, car dealerships float spheres or other shapes with automakers’ logos. People dressed in inflatable costumes that identify them as brand mascots line festival walkways to interact with attendees. Giant replicas of consumer goods—whether it’s a can of beer or …
Fear of flying?
November 29, 2016
Companies that make air- and helium-filled products weigh the risks. When Pink Floyd’s trademark helium pig got too high at a Coachella concert in 2008 and drifted away, no one got hurt—even though the pink inflatable was, as the Associated Press reported, “as tall as a two-story house and as wide as two school buses.” …
Crossing over, down under
November 1, 2016
A fabric-clad pedestrian bridge is poised to become a landmark entry point to Western Australia’s in-the-works sports stadium. Australian football fans ready to cheer on the 2018 Australian Football League season will travel from all across the country to attend the highly anticipated opening of the new Perth Stadium and Sports Precinct located on Western …
Military complexities
November 1, 2016
Smart materials mean lighter and more comfortable gear—and more flexible procurement policies. The nature of military warfare has undergone a seismic change over the past twenty years. Theaters of engagement are now more diverse and complex, demanding more of military personnel than ever before. The traditional procurement policy of buying in bulk to ensure standardization …
Five climates, five approaches
November 1, 2016
Weather and water conditions dictate how regional shops make enclosures for exacting customers. Local geography can define a business. In the case of marine fabrication shops, locality factors into everything from work schedules to choice of materials. Whether the shops are based in the subtropical heat of Florida or the often-chilly climate of the Great …
The growing ground for durable nonwovens
October 11, 2016
David Nelson was devoted to nonwoven technology at 3M when the Minnesota-based corporate powerhouse became a charter member of The Nonwovens Institute, which launched in 2007 at North Carolina State University. Nelson served on the institute’s industrial advisory board for six years, three years as chairman. He also served for six years on the board …
New materials take portable structures to another level
October 1, 2016
For Harry Osborne, creative lead at “brand experience agency” SET Live, headquartered in London, the graphic applications and collection of temporary structures throughout the “Google on the Beach 2015” (GoB) event were an exercise in balance. “A balance between getting the most from Anthony Burril’s incredible artwork,” says Osborne, “but also satisfying the local council’s …
Advanced textiles in Russia
October 1, 2016
Government invests $300 million to expand applications in the defense, aerospace and geosynthetic industries. The Russian government plans to invest up to $300 million USD in 2016 and 2017 toward developing the technical textiles industry, according to recent statements by Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade. Manturov is responsible for the development of …
Bob Koerner has devoted more than 40 years to geosynthetics industry
October 1, 2016
When Dr. Robert M. Koerner talks about geosynthetics, the cadence of his speech quickens and the passion behind his words suggests that geotextiles, geosynthetic clay liners, geomembranes and geogrids (to name a few) could quite possibly be the most exciting materials civil engineers have at their disposal. As a leader in the field of geosynthetics, …
Applications for durable nonwovens
September 19, 2016
Nonwovens may be best known for their role in disposable products; but, with advances in technology, these engineered fabrics are reaching further into markets where traditional textiles have been used. Ulrich Hornfeck, board member and chief commercial officer at Sandler AG, offers examples from the German-based company’s portfolio: Transportation: interior and exterior absorbers, carrier materials …
Enhancing the “legitimacy” of portable structures
September 16, 2016
The concept of a portable structure seems contrary to normal expectations. A building, after all, should be grounded with a solid footing and not move! Nevertheless, Aaron Betsky, architecture critic, curator and the dean of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, Scottsdale, Ariz., argued in a recent online opinion piece that temporary structures should …
Faith in the details
September 6, 2016
When it comes to specifying hardware for shade structures, fabricators and clients can rely on the wisdom of “sweating the details.” “Ideally, the fabricator and architect should be working together from the schematic phase,” says Erik Jarvie, PE, sales engineer with Tension Structures, a division of Eide Industries Inc., Cerritos, Calif. “The knowledge of a …
A steel-framed fabric building shelters, protects and stores
September 1, 2016
With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, agriculture must overcome myriad demands required to feed so many people. A mineral known as potash provides a critical piece in solving this puzzle. Created during the evaporation of ancient seabeds, potash is most widely used as potassium fertilizer. “Potassium is one of the …
Innovators find a variety of markets for color-changing materials
September 1, 2016
New research and applications are proving that color-changing smart textiles continue to offer viable technology and products in the smart fabrics marketplace. Most recently, researchers from the School of Information, University of California, Berkeley, have developed a new color-changing “smart thread,” Ebb, that turns fabric into a computerized display. According to information provided by the …
Sheltering safety standards
August 1, 2016
Rain or shine, fabric roofing structure allows a crash test facility to continue research year-round. Earlier this year, the National Safety Council estimated motor vehicle deaths to be 8 percent higher in 2015 than they were in 2014—the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 50 years. While a multitude of factors contribute to vehicle crashes, safety …
Adding lighting to outdoor attractions
July 21, 2016
To make outdoor fabric structures and displays stand out, integrated lighting systems are setting new standards. No matter what the fabric structure or whether it’s installed outdoors or inside, illumination adds the finishing touch, transforming the extraordinary into something even more unforgettable and making an ordinary tent or display much more memorable. Lighting invites people …
Special effects for digitally printed interior décor
June 14, 2016
Combine textured fabrics, dazzling metallic effects, LED lighting and acoustics for interiors that impress. In and of themselves, digitally printed wall and window coverings, as well as upholstery-type products for interior décor, add pizzazz to residential and commercial settings. Additional effects can boost the impact significantly. The first product from DreamScape™, a division of Roysons …
Canopy protects New Zealand kindergarten from UV rays
June 1, 2016
Mid-century kindergarten in New Zealand gains a contemporary facelift and enhanced enrollment—and a healthy dose of shade. Of all the roles that shade structures fulfill—from aesthetic appeal to space expansion— their most critical function is weather protection. Few places require as much protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays as New Zealand, which, according to the country’s …
Market realities
June 1, 2016
Smart fabrics technologies present unique opportunities—and challenges—to commercial product development. The growth of smart fabrics technologies and applications is no longer a curiosity; it’s the new reality of high-tech fabrics, and it’s gaining ground at an impressive pace. The size of the smart fabrics market, as presented at the Smart Fabrics Summit on April 11 …
How does SEG framing work?
June 1, 2016
Most SEG framing is meant to be assembled at the site where it will be used, says Casey Ford, president and CEO with 40 Visuals in Spring Lake, Mich. “Current SEG framing is extruded aluminum and is designed to be able to assemble easily,” Ford says, “but if the SEG framing system is to provide …
A sharper image
June 1, 2016
Versatility, flexibility and easy handling are making Silicone Edge Graphics increasingly popular in a variety of markets. Silicone Edge Graphics (SEG) systems have become extremely popular in the retail, exhibition and decor market segments for both frontlit and backlit applications. “Today I consider it the go-to and mainstay of showcasing brand and product marketing, due …
Let there be (flexible) light
May 1, 2016
As efficiencies continue to improve, more applications are found for flexible photovoltaics. For a long time, it was common knowledge that thin film and flexible photovoltaics (PV) were not practical because of their lower efficiencies compared with more traditional glass-encased PV. That is no longer the case. Efficiencies are now comparable (approaching or exceeding 20 …
Getting physical: The other smart textiles
May 1, 2016
Nonelectronic fabrics can cool, warm and clean themselves—and enhance the health and performance of the wearer. Much attention has been given to textiles that are integrated with electronic sensors and circuitry (e-textiles). But some smart textiles do not rely on electronics. According to Rebeccah Pailes-Friedman, professor and founder of the Pratt Institute Intelligent Materials Applied …
Soaking up the sun
May 1, 2016
Solar-powered Techstyle Haus demonstrates the aesthetic and functional benefits of state-of-the-art fabric architecture. When the 2014 Solar Decathlon Europe issued a call for attractive, energy-efficient homes powered by the sun, one team of design students tapped the potential of fabric architecture. The competition submission, known as Techstyle Haus, brought together 50 students from Rhode Island …
Smart Fabrics Summit draws key industry participants
May 1, 2016
Government and industry players gathered in Washington, D.C., April 11 to discuss the “nascent smart fabrics market,” as described by Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, who moderated the final session at the one-day event. “This room is buzzing with energy,” said David Lauren, executive vice president of global marketing and communications for Ralph Lauren Corp., …
Finding shelter in fabric
May 1, 2016
Alaska Structures® Inc. recently completed a contract for 365 new and improved U.S. Air Force Medium Shelter Systems. The United States Air Force (USAF) is no slouch when it comes to providing quality equipment, supplies and shelter for its ranks. The military branch recently invested more than $15 million in a Medium Weight Shelter Systems …
Smarter every day
April 1, 2016
The wearables market builds customer relationships with new products and high-tech expertise. The speedy acceptance of wearable technology by health and fitness enthusiasts has supported impressive growth in this market. This growth reflects today’s larger culture, in which people expect ready access to information. Consumers can even monitor and evaluate their health and fitness goals …
Full coverage
April 1, 2016
Tips and trends in travel and mooring covers. Every boat owner wants to be on the water as much as possible. Even on shore, however, protection from the elements is crucial. Good mooring and travel covers protect the finish, upholstery and interior/exterior environments of boats. A custom cover ensures a good fit, proper ventilation and …
Tropical canopies
April 1, 2016
Climate and sustainability goals dictate the choice of ETFE membrane structures for the U.S. Embassy in Laos. In the capital city of Vientiane, Laos, the U.S. Embassy complex recently underwent major rebuilding and a thorough sustainability assessment. The outcome of this multi-year process produced some of the most energy-efficient, sustainable facilities to date for the …
Clothing makes the competitor
March 1, 2016
Athletes are always looking for new ways to push the limits of endurance and test their physical and psychological mettle. It’s no secret that the right clothing can affect performance, protect against the elements and help prevent injury. But what if athletic wear could go a step further and enhance a competitor’s cognitive and physical …
Safety first
March 1, 2016
A closer look at environmentally preferred DWR finishes. With the growing emphasis on multiple functionality and comfort in safety apparel, breathable and durable water repellency (DWR) has become an important attribute of most safety clothing and workwear. Uniforms and workwear coated with PVC (polyvinyl chloride) or its greener alternative, polyurethane, successfully repel water, oil, dirt, …
Start to finish
February 15, 2016
Fabric structure companies with metal shops make material decisions based on multiple factors. Site conditions, local building codes, aspects of design and customer preferences dictate the type of metal used with fabric structures, says Gerald Thompson, CEO of Awnings of Hollywood. His company works with high-strength steel pipe and tubing, aluminum pipe and tubing, and …
New Rental Hall of Fame inductees
December 29, 2016
Two industry veterans are slated to become the newest inductees into the American Rental Association Rental Hall of Fame. Art Moore, the founder of Snorkel, and Spencer Etzel, a visionary in tent rental now with Rainier, will be formally inducted during a ceremony at The Rental Show® on Feb. 27. Art Moore founded Snorkel Fire …
Conant named ARA CEO
December 28, 2016
Tony Conant has been named executive vice president/CEO of the American Rental Association (ARA) by the organization’s board of directors. He succeeded Christine Wehrman, who retired after 16 years with the association. Conant most recently served as chief operating officer at the Institute for Supply Management where he was responsible for enabling operational excellence across …
Eco-friendly wearable electronics
December 27, 2016
Researchers at the Cambridge Graphene Centre at the University of Cambridge and scientists at Jiangnan University, China, are developing more environmentally-friendly conductive textiles using graphene-based inks on cotton. The researchers created inks of chemically modified graphene flakes that are more adhesive to cotton fibers, similar to the way cotton holds colored dye. Most of the …
Noonan named OMNOVA CEO
December 23, 2016
OMNOVA, Beechwood, Ohio, has named Anne P. Noonan president and CEO. Ms. Noonan succeeds Kevin M. McMullen who stepped down as chairman, CEO, president and member of the board of directors. Ms. Noonan will also be appointed to the board of directors. In connection with this leadership transition, the board has determined to separate the …
SPESA elects new leadership
December 22, 2016
The Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) elected new leadership to two-year terms at its annual executive conference in San Antonio in November. Sam Simpson, vice president of Gerber Technology was named chairman. Nina McCormack, vice president and CFO of DAP America, Inc. was named vice chairman. Secretary/treasurer is Ed Gribbin, president …
Lenzing first in sustainable wood sourcing
December 21, 2016
The Lenzing Group, Lenzing, Austria, was rated number one worldwide for the procurement of wood, the key raw material in cellulose fiber production. The ranking was compiled by the Canadian non-profit environmental organization Canopy Planet Society, which cooperates with 68 leading retail brands in the textile industry and evaluates sustainable sourcing processes. Canopy assessed the …
Outdura hires new design manager
December 20, 2016
Outdura is pleased to introduce Gloria Tsocos as the company’s design manager. Gloria joined the company in 2015 in its contract fabric division. She began her career as a fabric designer in the home furnishing and hospitality markets,and over the years specialized in indoor and outdoor upholstery fabrics. She served as a Professor at the …
Leigh Delaware Holdings launches SmartVista
December 20, 2016
Leigh Delaware Holdings, the Welford, S.C., parent company of Leigh Fibers and ICE Recycling, has launched SmartVista LLC, a company that will develop new products and engineered solutions by repurposing materials that would otherwise be sent to landfills. The company’s first products are focused on sorbents for spill remediation. New products and services will be …
Marine Fabricator Conference
December 19, 2016
Online registration is open for the Marine Fabricator Conference 2017 from January 19–21 in Jacksonville, Fla. The annual three-day event features a variety of education and training from hands-on to classroom presentations covering topics including: Sewing Machine Maintenance, Patterning, Upholstery, Rigid Enclosures, Software and Business Management training and more. Attendees have numerous opportunities to connect …
Iosso receives sustainability award
December 19, 2016
Iosso Products, Elk Grove, Ill., received an award for Excellence in Sustainability at the Elk Grove Manufacturers Expo held on Oct. 10, 2016. The award acknowledged Iosso’s bio-based formulas that are alternatives to petroleum-based products. They not only are healthier for workers and the environment, but they also create jobs in rural communities and reduce …
Teijin plans expansion in U.S.
December 16, 2016
Teijin Limited, Tokyo, Japan, has purchased approximately 440 acres of commercial land in Greenwood, S.C., for a highly efficient carbon fiber production site. The new plant will meet diversified demands in automotive and aircraft applications and create some 220 jobs. With this investment, Teijin will accelerate its global expansion in integrated high-performance material businesses by …
Gore opens fabrics testing facility
December 15, 2016
L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Elkton, Md., has opened the Biophysics and Heat and Flame Protection Labs, a state-of-the-art fabric testing facility. There, Gore engineers will be able to measure the properties of component materials, Gore laminates and fully constructed garments and footwear in new, expanded and relevant conditions. The facility will enable Gore to …
Love Your Melon donates to fight cancer
December 14, 2016
Love Your Melon, a Minneapolis, Minn.-based apparel brand that makes an impact in the lives of children battling cancer, is donating $414,095 from its Cyber Monday sales to fight pediatric cancer. Leveraging digitally driven promotional and sales platforms, the company experienced the most successful day in its history. Love Your Melon is an apparel brand …
New textile and fiber science books
December 13, 2016
Elsevier, a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health and technology professionals, has published four new books in the areas of textiles and fiber science. The titles include Performance Testing of Textiles: Methods, Technology and Applications, edited by Lijing Wang; “Activated Carbon Fiber and Textiles,” edited by Jonathan Chen; “Structure …
Gains for equipment rental industry
December 12, 2016
A five-year forecast for the equipment rental industry released by the American Rental Association (ARA) remains positive. ARA projects equipment rental revenue to reach $55.5 billion in the U.S. in 2020. Numbers in the forecast reflect recent changes in the marketplace as the forecast calls for industry revenue to increase by 4.3 percent in 2016 …
Milliken names new CEO
December 9, 2016
Milliken & Co., Spartanburg, S.C., has announced that J. Harold Chandler has been elected its chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Chandler’s appointment follows the resignation of Joseph M. Salley as president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors. Chandler has served on Milliken’s board of directors for 14 …
Sliva joins Herculite
December 8, 2016
Herculite Products Inc., an Emigsville, Pa.-based manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, has hired Buddy Sliva as western regional sales manager–Awning and Marine. He will support Herculite’s distributors and manage awning and marine fabric sales including Strataglass™. Sliva comes to Herculite with many years of successful sales and business development experience both nationally and regionally. …
Small Business: 10 Big Mistakes to Avoid in a Crisis
December 1, 2016
Small business owners put themselves in financial risk by not being prepared for the inevitable crisis. Failing to properly insure a company from revenue losses that follow operational downtime is a huge mistake, and could force a business to shut down permanently. Learn how to protect your assets and develop a resilient organization on Tuesday, …
Shared value
December 1, 2016
Last month, I was writing an editorial before IFAI Expo to be read after the show—a form of journalistic time travel. Today I am writing after doing my civic duty, but before the United States chooses a new president. I made some predictions about Expo, but I won’t venture into political prognostication. (Much.) After more …
Applied DNA Sciences expands DNA technology
November 29, 2016
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Stony Brook, NY, today announced it is expanding the use of its proprietary, SigNature® T DNA technology to cotton gins in Arkansas, California and Texas, with the launch of its fully automated DNA Transfer Systems. The new systems are equipped with real-time monitoring, and security and data capture, ensuring efficient and …
IFAI Expo 2017 information available
November 16, 2016
Information about IFAI Expo 2017 is now available on the show’s website. IFAI Expo 2017 will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., Sept. 26–29. It will highlight three show floor areas: specialty fabrics, advanced textiles and shade & weather protection. The show will feature a broad marketplace connecting thousands …
WeatherMax 80 fabric warranty extended to 10 years
November 14, 2016
Greensboro, NC-based Safety Components has extended the limited warranty of its innovative technical fabric WeatherMax 80 to 10 years. UV-resistant WeatherMax 80 is woven from 100 percent pigment solution-dyed fibers. It has a breathable finish that resists water, dirt and mildew. The high-performance outdoor fabric out-performs acrylic and polyester for strength, color-fastness and abrasion-resistance. Safety …
Former IFAI board chair Murray Driskell passes away
November 9, 2016
Former Industrial Fabrics Association board chair Murray Loman Driskell Sr. passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 7. The World War II veteran was the owner of Canvas Products and was a former president of the National Canvas Products Association. He served on the IFAI board from 1959-1979 and as board chair from …
Losberger US welcomes new southern region sales representative
November 7, 2016
Losberger US, the Frederick, Md.-based tent and hall manufacturer, welcomed Mike Morse as its new southern region sales representative. Morse will be responsible for developing new accounts, making sales and providing customer service. The states he will cover are Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Prior to joining Losberger US, Morse was the …
Registration is open for the 2017 Marine Fabricators Conference
November 4, 2016
Registration is now open for the 2017 Marine Fabricators Conference, Jan. 19–21 at the Jacksonville Marriott Hotel in Jacksonville, Fla. Join fellow marine fabricators for three days of education, networking, fun and and business building. You won’t want to miss out on the conference’s nine educational seminars. These seminars are devoted to helping your business grow …
RetractableAwnings.com announces new Awning Advisor Tool
November 3, 2016
Retractableawnings.com has developed Awning Advisor, a new tool that asks a series of simple questions to help narrow down awning choices. Awning Advisor gives you a chance to really think through the criteria that are most important to you or your client so you can make the best choice. The Awning Advisor session will start by asking what kind of …
Eastman launches Avra Peformance Fibers
November 2, 2016
Salt Lake City, Utah-based Eastman, a global specialty chemical company, announced the launch of Avra™ Performance Fibers. Avra™ is a family of performance fibers enabled by a proprietary spinning technology. The first product enables a revolutionary ribbon-shaped synthetic fiber with a combination of shape and size never before seen. The performance benefits include exceptional moisture …
The Hohenstein Group welcomes John Frazier
November 1, 2016
The Hohenstein Group announced John Frazier has signed on with Hohenstein Institute America as senior technical director. He will support footwear and apparel across North America in the implementation of green chemistry, textile and materials research, and innovation. Prior to joining Hohenstein, Frazier served as senior director of chemistry for Nike. At Hohenstein, in addition …
Develop and diversify
November 1, 2016
By the time you read this magazine, IFAI Expo 2016 will have passed; but as I write this, it’s still 10 days out. The magazine will go to the printer before I have a chance to say anything about what I learned, or learned to question, in Charlotte. At this time of year, I’m always …
Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards
October 31, 2016
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced last week its call for nominations for the 2017 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards for companies or institutions that have developed a new process or product that protects public health and the environment. The deadline is December 31, 2016. “Green chemistry innovations couple scientific brilliance with the entrepreneurial …
IFAI Expo 2016 closes successful show with near-record attendance
October 31, 2016
IFAI Expo 2016, the textile industry’s show of record, attracted 5,023 participants to the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., from Oct. 18-21. IFAI Expo is the largest display of specialty fabrics and technical textiles in the Americas. Attendees were treated to four days of product demonstrations, education, networking, exhibits and awards recognizing industry achievement. “We …
FRX Polymers’ Nofia Flame Retardants obtain accreditation from Oeko-Tex Association
October 28, 2016
Several Nofia flame–retardant grades from Chelmsford, Mass.-based FRX Polymers Inc., a producer of polymeric, halogen-free flame retardant solutions, have earned accreditation by the Oeko-Tex Association. The Oeko-Tex association is an international association of independent research and testing institutes focused on enhancing both product safety and sustainable production in the textile industry. FRX Polymers’ Nofia OL1001, …
Marlen Textiles adds distributor
October 26, 2016
Marlen Textiles, a New Haven, Mo.-based manufacturer of outdoor textiles, announced that Action Upholstery Supply will be a full line distributor of their products. Action Upholstery Supply, Sarasota, Fla., was established in 1987 and has grown into a nationwide distributor serving marine fabricators with top quality products. Stock, in a variety of colors of the …
HTS Clearspan Structure Systems sales team grows
October 25, 2016
HTS Clearspan Structure Systems expanded its sales team. Now located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., two new sales managers have been added. Victor Manzano will be the sales manager for the US Mid-states and Canada. He brings more than 20 years of event industry experience to his new role. Dan DeLeo will be the sales manger for …
Marc Shellshear joins Value Vinyls
October 24, 2016
Grand Prairie, Texas-based Value Vinyls, a provider of industrial and structure fabrics, welcomed Marc Shellshear as its new director of sales—structure fabrics. Shellshear brings more than 20 years of expertise in the specialty textiles, architectural, engineering and construction industries to his new role. Previously, he was vice president of commercial sales at Gale Pacific Inc. …
State of the Makers, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016
October 21, 2016
Mary Hennessy, president of the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), and Tatjana Hutnyak, board chair of The Makers Coalition (TMC), led a session on the show floor at IFAI Expo 2016 to talk with show participants about IFAI’s Makers Division, which is working in partnership with TMC to address an acute industry problem—the shortage of …
IFAI Expo 2016: Show Stopper winners
October 21, 2016
Thursday morning at IFAI Expo led off with lists of winners for the year—including the 2016 winners of the Show Stopper program, recognizing the most innovative new products in the exhibit hall. Thomson Research Associates was recognized for Ultra-Fresh DM-25 in the category of chemicals, coatings and compounds. Fenetex won for its Adjustable Tracks for …
Details count when submitting government bids
October 21, 2016
Teresa Bouchonnet knows a lot about doing business with the U.S. government. Bouchonnet is a retired U.S. Air Force major and former warranted contracting officer with the military. She is now a consultant for commercial manufacturers, and she shared her expertise Oct. 20 at the IFAI 2016 Expo in Charlotte, N.C. For businesses interested in …
Protect your competitive advantage using intellectual property
October 21, 2016
According to Art MacCord, a patent lawyer with MacCord Mason, marketplace winners are those whose products are unique and desirable. MacCord shared information about protecting your company’s competitive advantage and product differentiation using intellectual property during a campfire session on Oct. 20 at IFAI Expo in Charlotte, N.C. Intellectual property law cannot bestow desirability, but …
The Future of Interior Textile Architecture: Optimistic Sustainability
October 21, 2016
At a Campfire Session on Thursday, Oct. 20, on the show floor at IFAI Expo 2016, Cynthia Thompson, MFA, shared her thoughts on where the “built environment” is headed. Thompson is the founder of Transformit, a company based in Gorham, Maine, that designs and creates artistic and functional tensioned fabric structures and components. “In the …
A. Hoffman Awning donates to The Children’s Home
October 20, 2016
A. Hoffman Awning Co., a Baltimore, Md., awning manufacturer, volunteered to design, manufacture and install a patio awning for The Children’s Home, a residential care facility for youth. The work was part of the Built Upon A Dream project, an effort sponsored by WMAR TV in Baltimore. Modeled in the spirit of the ABC Network’s …
Delivering world-class customer service
October 20, 2016
“Lessons from the Mouse” Dennis Snow, the author of the business book “Lessons from the Mouse,” spent roughly 20 years at Disney, working his way up from playing Captain Nemo (driving the submarine) and staffing the “It’s a Small World” ride to management. Now, as the head of Snow & Associates Inc. and a well-known …
Beating the pink stain problem in marine fabrics
October 20, 2016
What’s known as pink stain is a common problem on light colored vinyl. Marine fabricators know exactly what pink stain looks like on cushions and other applications, but the problem also occurs in flooring, bedding and other vinyl surfaces. Thomas Robitaille, global technical marketing lead at Lonza Inc., presented an overview of pink staining Oct. …
Industrial Fabrics Foundation Innovation Award Recipient announced
October 20, 2016
The Industrial Fabrics Foundation (IFF) recently announced Gelvenor Textile of South Africa as the 2016 IFF Innovation Award winner, presented at IFAI Expo in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 20. The company won for its project, the VulAmanz Rural Water Filter (VA-RWF). Gelvenor Textiles was awarded a prize of $5,000. The innovation is a unique woven …
Functional apparel designer says ‘Technology is your friend’
October 20, 2016
Maureen MacGillivray, Ph.D., tells her students to think of their fashion designs as “product development” and to get used to wearing lots of hats. MacGillivray presented an overview of what a functional apparel designer does Oct. 20 at the 2016 IFAI Expo in Charlotte, N.C. MacGillivray’s work at the Center for Merchandising and Design Technology, …
Winning the manufacturing war requires strategy
October 20, 2016
Michael McKeldon Woody, CEO at Trans-Tex LLC, says that manufacturing tide is beginning to turn favorably to the U.S., but companies have to be ready to embrace customers who expect to “have it their way.” Woody presented the principles found in his book, American Dragon, Oct 19, at the IFAI 2016 Expo in Charlotte, N.C. …
IFAI announces International Achievement Award winners
October 20, 2016
The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) has awarded seven 2016 Best in Category International Achievement Awards (IAA) for design excellence in specialty fabrics applications at the 2016 IFAI Expo. IFAI Expo is the largest specialty fabrics trade show in the Americas, held this year at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C. For more than …
Optimal blockout and durability
January 1, 2017
Midnight Blockout is a knitted polyester fabric engineered with a durable acrylic black back for applications that require blockout. Constructed for the tradeshow industry, it meets NFPA 701 FR specifications and provides options in ink compatibility including dye sub direct, dye sub transfer, UV and latex. Slight stretch makes Midnight Blockout suitable for use with …
Moving shade
January 1, 2017
Oasis® Patio Shades Driven by Lutron® are motorized patio shades and retractable insect screens available for the home market. The high-end patio shades bring advanced control to outdoor spaces by controlling heat, UV rays, glare and insects. Oasis 2800 Patio Sun Shades are available in a range of solar screen fabrics with weaves from 1 …
Fabric for health care
January 1, 2017
Frankie from Mitchell Faux Leathers is a high-performance polyurethane upholstery fabric made with a proprietary manufacturing system. The resin platform is coated directly onto the textile, resulting in a thin sheet of polyurethane for scratch resistance, hydrolysis resistance, UV stability and chemical cleaner resistance. Frankie does not contain PVC, heavy metals, phthalates or other toxic …
Fire-resistant shadecloth
January 1, 2017
The newly redeveloped FR Comshade™ is a fire-rated knitted HDPE shade fabric with a next generation FR additive that is environmentally safe and less aggressive against UV inhibitors than the original FR Comshade. Line includes seven colors—Aquamarine, Cappuccino, Midnight Green, Porcelain, Sandstone, Silver and White—and is 8.25 oz. per square yard, 150 inches wide on …
Direct-to-fabric printing
January 1, 2017
The TX300P-1800 roll-to-roll, direct-to-textile inkjet printer is 75 inches wide and engineered for direct-to-fabric applications. Capable of utilizing five types of textile-specific inks that can be direct printed on a variety of synthetic or natural fibers, the printer is suitable for creating samples, one-offs or individualized production runs that include custom fashions, runway designs and …
Color-intense ink
January 1, 2017
Roland DGA has introduced fluorescent ink formulated for its Texart XT-640 and RT-640 wide-format dye-sublimation printers. The inks, Fluorescent Pink (Fp) and Yellow (Fy), can be combined with Roland DG’s Texart process ink colors to produce vivid fluorescent hues and soft pastel tones. The DG Fluor Color Library swatch palette can be installed in Adobe® …
2016 Show Stopper winners: The best of the best
December 1, 2016
IFAI announced the six winners of the fifth annual Show Stopper Program at IFAI Expo 2016 in Charlotte, N.C. The competition showcased the best of the best in the industry, from advanced equipment and tools to innovative fabrics with the latest technological advances. Entries were submitted by IFAI Expo 2016 exhibitors and displayed on the …
Double the production
November 1, 2016
ITI’s super-wide “Dual Production mode” sublimation printer—the ITI3200-TXR—has the capability to print directly on textile fabrics and handle dye-sub transfer paper applications. An internal vacuum mechanism securely holds down the transfer paper to prevent cockling, and it comes with an ink collection gutter assembly to handle polyester or mesh-type textiles used in direct printing methods. …
Nature’s coated textile
November 1, 2016
SIMPL® by Sommers Plastics is an eco-textile comprised of only two layers of sustainable materials—a backing featuring hemp and hemp blended fabrics and a silicone surface for enhanced performance and pleasing aesthetics. The coated textile can be woven and colored in a wide range of weights, and is recommended for indoor or outdoor use. Extremely …
Fusing style with durability
November 1, 2016
The Sunbrella® Fusion Collection is a decorative mix of design and performance with 99 new textures, patterns and colors for indoor and outdoor upholstery. The collection offers a wide variety of colors and patterns including classic basics and jacquards for style and design possibilities. New additions include Tailored (fabric inspired by menswear tweed using chenille …
Expanding design
November 1, 2016
Synchronicity is an extension of the Eduraprint program, a roto-gravure, three-color print offering that can be customized with a 200-yard minimum. In addition to the Enduratex topcoat, Produratect Plus, it is equipped with an abrasion resistance rating of 100,000 cycles and is mildew resistant and backed with the Eduratex knit backing. Pattern names and corresponding …
Economical safety
November 1, 2016
Melt Out fabric is a fire safety ceiling fabric used to diffuse light over trade show booths, displays and exhibits. It has meltable seams, which appear every 12 inches along its length. In the event of fire, the seams open and allow smoke to escape and water from sprinklers to come through. Melt Out is …
Extra-soft touch
November 1, 2016
Fastenano™ is a soft polyester hook-and-loop fastener that uses Nanofront® polyester nanofiber-pile fabric for its loop surface, as well as polyester raised fabric for its hook surface. It achieves high adhesiveness when pulled in a horizontal direction and separates easily when pulled in a vertical direction. Fastenano features nano-sized bumps that increase surface area for …
Clean colors, elegant patterns
October 1, 2016
The Knoll Luxe collections by Dorothy Cosona include textiles woven with natural yarns such as cotton, linen and wool. The newest additions to the line include five upholstery fabrics (two patterns and three textures): Jasmine (multi-color stripe with four embroidery techniques), Petite Floral (small-scale floral), Amore (opulent with strong saturated tones), Demure (combination of wool …
Noise-reduction panels
October 1, 2016
SoundCheck™ acoustic panels are wrapped in acoustically transparent fabric that can be custom printed with artwork or design. Noise is trapped inside the panels by insulation that absorbs 95 percent of sound waves. The panel frames, hand-crafted in Britten’s woodworking facility, are recommended for use in office spaces, reception areas, conference rooms, restaurants and shopping …
Punch power
October 1, 2016
DOT Common Sense/Lift-the-DOT® Fastener Tool comes with two interchangeable dies—machined out of 4140 hardened steel—to prepare fabric for use with both Common Sense and Lift-the-DOT fasteners. Created by a marine fabricator, the tool was designed to save time and money by allowing fabricators to properly place fasteners and make small repairs without having to remove …
Speedy printing
October 1, 2016
The ValueJet 1638UH hybrid printer features a staggered dual print head design for print speeds up to 220 square feet per hour, and dual UV lamps for decreased cure time and higher production capacity. It can print on roll material or rigid substrates up to a half-inch thick and can be managed remotely with Mutoh’s …
Flame-resistant fabrics
October 1, 2016
New additions to the Resilience® line of flame-resistant fabrics feature cotton blended with high-tenacity nylon or Kevlar® for increased durability. Arapaho R is a 7.5-oz. cotton, nylon and Kevlar blend recommended for industries requiring flame-resistant garments that can stand up to intense wear and tear. Hopi N2X and Navajo N2X fabrics are cotton blends with 25 …
Lush and vibrant
September 1, 2016
Inspired by the lifestyle of Miami, Fla., South Beach is Silver State’s latest Sunbrella® collection distributed through Alaxi. The hand is soft to the touch, colors are vivid but cool, and patterns are bold and forward. The Avenues pattern is geometric in design and multi-directional, Fontainebleu features railroaded stripe with a modern take on traditional …
Rough and tough
September 1, 2016
Vaquero is a supple, faux leather with a soft suede-like feel. With ranch-inspired names like Apple Jack, Night Rider, Mesquite and Lariat, the color line evokes a western aesthetic and is available in 13 warm-toned SKUs. It can sustain extreme temperature and exceeds 100,000 cycles on the Wyzenbeek durability test. Enduratex™ Mira Loma, Calif., USA …
Visible protection
September 1, 2016
Teijin’s high-visibility aramid fiber fabric is suited for use in high-visibility protective apparel. Along with its extra-vivid coloring and resistance to fading, it is fully compliant with ISO 20471:2013, the international standard for high-visibility clothing that enables others to see the wearer in a variety of lighting conditions. Teijin developed the fabric in collaboration with …
Flexible testing
September 1, 2016
The air permeability tester is compact, easy to transport and can be operated without external power supply. It allows for non-destructive testing on the finished product and caters for various air permeability tests across a wide measuring range. Operators can choose between more than 100 units of measure and, in addition to textiles, the TX15 …
Sustainable fabrics
September 1, 2016
INSQIN® waterborne polyurethane (PU) technology enables material sustainability for PU-coated fabrics. PU brings functionality to a range of coated, finished or printed textile materials used in fashion, sports and outdoorwear. Examples of PU fabrics are the synthetic materials used by the fashion industry (shoes, garments), the sportswear industry (footwear) and the outdoor industry (waterproof and …
Striking backlit film
September 1, 2016
Illumi-Pro UV BL Film™ is 100 percent PVC-free, PET Film designed for high-speed UV printing. The 7.4 mil backlit film has an enhanced white point for a pure backlit image; the material is recommended for banners, light box applications and backlit display systems. It is printable with UV inks and available in widths from 40 …
FITScrubs® set to launch
August 1, 2016
Developing fibers and fabrics to help keep health care workers safe. During his 12 years as an emergency department paramedic, Arthur Lucero had to purchase his own scrubs. He thought he could make a better product, and tried bamboo fabric for its organic nature, antimicrobial properties and comfort. But the drape was too heavy, it …
Futuristic fabrics
August 1, 2016
Emana® technology is now enhancing two collections by Myshapes, an Italian company. Emana smart yarn was developed by Fibras of the Solvay Group and manufactured and distributed in Europe exclusively by Fulgar, an Italian company that produces nylon and covered yarns worldwide. The two collections are Active for women and S-Man Fire for men. The …
High-grade leather substitute
August 1, 2016
Teijin Cordley Limited, the Teijin Group’s manmade leather business, has developed Maestley™, a new high-grade leather substitute. Maestley has a texture and richness equivalent to natural leather. The company plans to expand the Maestley lineup by leveraging its production technologies for high-end shoes and bags with improved comfort, durability, breathability and moisture permeability. It will …
International flair
August 1, 2016
Home décor authority Joe Ruggiero’s latest collection of Sunbrella® fabrics is titled “Exotic Lands.” Persian influences can be seen in Delhi and Delhi II, which feature large-scale, floating “buta,” or “paisleys” as the Persian droplet-shaped motif is called in English. Persian flair can be seen in the bold colors of Berry, Indigo, Pesto, Wren and …
For leather and webbing
August 1, 2016
The 70TT is a butane-powered handle that burns for approximately 30 minutes on mid-setting and is refillable; it comes with a hole-burning tip that works on synthetic materials and is useful for trimming close threads. Eight additional attachments are available. Slightly smaller, Model 25TT burns about 20 minutes on its mid-setting, and comes with a …
Smooth stretching
August 1, 2016
The Rosebud Stretcher Frame System is designed to fix the extreme hour-glassing and puckering often encountered with scrims, bobbinettes, vinyl, projection screens and muslin backdrops. Hour-glassing naturally occurs when fabrics stretch vertically, causing the sides to pull in, and in some cases, puckering occurs. Key features of the frame include fast and easy attachment to …
Ultimate PremiumPlus Gloss Effects colors
August 1, 2016
Eight new Ultimate PremiumPlus Gloss Effects colors have been introduced: Daytona Blue, Thundercloud Metallic, Hornet Metallic, Gunmetal Metallic, Bronze Metallic, White Metallic, Black Metallic and Metal Gear Blue. Line features superior gloss retention upon stretch, improved repositionability during installation and guaranteed conformability into deep channels. Arlon’s Low Profile X-Scape Technology allows for easier repositionability and …
American Hospital Association endorsement for medical textiles
July 29, 2016
AHA endorsement begins with the identification of hospitals’ most significant market challenges. Insurance, data-driven services and management software comprise the bulk of the 32 “solutions” endorsed by the American Hospital Association (AHA). Among the field, only one company, Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc. of Orlando, Fla., manufactures textile products. In 2015, the AHA issued an endorsement …
ISO updates for medical applications
July 28, 2016
Certification and regulatory compliance verification can be key for medical field customers. Organizations involved in the production of textiles used in medical applications may wish to become certified to ISO 13485 in order to ensure the effectiveness of their processes and demonstrate to customers their commitment to safe products, as well as compliance with regulatory …
Color connections
June 29, 2016
Colorlink is A&E’s first mobile app with a focus on thread color. It connects teams across design and production channels, offers an array of digital color choices and provides more control of thread color selection from design inception to the manufacturing floor. Colorlink also supports a companion device called COLORCATCH NANO, a hand-held tool that …
Bright simplicity
June 29, 2016
The Sunbrella® 2016 Upholstery Collection emphasizes design simplicity with bright colors and natural-inspired neutrals. The collection includes: Stripes (classic stripe patterns in bold colors), Wisteria (delicate shifts in color and texture), Regatta (seaside feel), Mist (textural neutrals), Emerald (modern and classy), Meridian (subtly textured solid) and Cast (heathered yarns in eight muted colors). The 2016 …
Comfortable turnout gear
June 29, 2016
3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material—Series 5600 Fire Coat Comfort Trim is a segmented, stitch-free trim designed to offer greater flexibility and mobility for firefighters. The new trim laminates onto fabric, creating a flatter surface with minimal catch-points. Because the reflective material is segmented, it is more flexible and better able to conform to the gear’s fabric …
Protective finish
June 29, 2016
LUX Shield zips have teeth and sliders that are resistant to corrosion caused by tanning chemicals and exposure to atmospheric elements. The protective finish and precisely formed teeth enhance the zip’s durability and appearance; zip model sizes range between 4, 6 and 8 mm. Main uses include leather garments, leather accessories, footwear, stone-washed garments and …
Tape for latex or dye-sub media
June 29, 2016
Designed to make hems on woven and knitted textile banner media without sewing, Banner Ups TexTape™ bonds permanently to most textiles and is durable for both outdoor and indoor use. It is made of premium grade modified double-sided acrylic adhesive and available in ⅜-inch and ¾-inch width. TexTape is applied like ordinary double-sided banner hem …
Automatic foam analysis
June 29, 2016
The Ross Miles Foam Analyzer (RMFA) is an instrument that measures foam height electronically. An LED bar and sensor bar are fitted along the intake vessel, and foam height is detected based on the difference in brightness at the foam-air boundary. The electronic height detection provides repeatability of the measurement and, with a resolution of …
Integrated, modular cutting systems
June 1, 2016
Maximum productivity and reliability, along with simple integration in automated production workflows, offer a competitive advantage in working with composites; with the G3 M-1600 cutting system combined with a collaborative UR robot, Zünd offers an automated solution for cutting and off-loading prepreg materials. Cut parts are automatically stacked and can be removed at any time …
Fight stains and mildew
June 1, 2016
Apply Iosso’s Mold & Mildew Stain Remover to soiled areas to remove stains quickly from tents, awnings, signs, tipis, yurts, boat covers, outdoor upholstery, carpeting and other fabric surfaces. Nonchlorine, biodegradable formula is safe on fabrics and colors, including solution-dyed acrylics such as Sunbrella®, and vinyl and vinyl-coated fabrics. Solution cleans mold, mildew, leaf stain, …
Fluorocarbon-free, water-repellent finish
June 1, 2016
Sciessent, a provider of antimicrobial and odor-adsorption solutions for the textile and apparel industries, now offers CURB™, a fluorocarbon-free durable water-repellent (DWR) fabric finish. Able to provide enhanced, breathable protection from rain and moisture, CURB delivers the same water-repellent performance as existing technologies, without the use of harmful fluorocarbons. Functional finish adds liquid-shedding properties to …
Eco-solvent printer/cutters
June 1, 2016
TrueVIS VG Series 54-inch and 64-inch printer/cutters combine innovative imaging technology with top production capability to create an advanced tool for producing vehicle graphics, banners, posters and displays, labels and decals, packaging prototypes and apparel heat transfers, among other products. Equipped with four newly developed FlexFire™ print heads, which offer a higher firing frequency, precision …
Versatile multi-layer fiber
June 1, 2016
Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber-product converting company, has developed Octa™ Neo, a multi-layer fiber that combines the company’s proprietary Octa hollow, eight-fin polyester fiber with various chemical and natural staple fibers for performance in a variety of applications, including sportswear, uniforms, bedding and industrial use. Octa Neo combines low weight, high bulkiness, …
Sunbrella Open Air
June 1, 2016
Robert Allen has introduced a whimsical collection of Sunbrella® textiles featuring chic motifs inspired by exotic destinations, with on-trend patterns and vibrant colors to enliven outdoor spaces as well as interiors. With designs ranging from classical to funky in a range of scales, the fabrics are made of 100 percent Sunbrella yarns, with the durability …
2016 Exhibitor Product Preview: Call for entries
May 23, 2016
IFAI Expo Exhibitors: Tell us about the products and services you’ll be exhibiting at IFAI Expo 2016. Product descriptions are featured in the August issue of Specialty Fabrics Review. The August issue of Specialty Fabrics Review will include an advance look at new products and services to be exhibited at IFAI Expo 2016 in Charlotte, …
Home shade solutions
April 1, 2016
The Solair® power screen is a motorized exterior vertical shade that extends from ceiling to floor, enclosing any outdoor area to provide protection from insects, UV rays and glare. Available in two models—Side Retention System (SRS) and cable guided system—the screens block 50 to 99 percent of UV rays. In addition, Solair awnings are now …
Textile testing
April 1, 2016
The next-generation Martindale Abrasion and Pilling Tester is versatile and delivers exact abrasion or pilling movements required by all international and retailer standards. Four configurations—9-head, 8-head, 6-head and 4-head—feature an improved touch screen controller with common functions accessible in one or two touches. The design incorporates a storage rack for the motion plate, stronger base …
Increased efficiency
April 1, 2016
Rolandprintstudio™ (RPS) software, specially designed for the Mac OS X operating system, makes it possible to control a Roland printer, printer/cutter or stand-alone cutter with a Mac. RPS software enhances the capabilities of Roland’s inkjets and cutters, allowing for quick, simple and effective management of the entire print production process. It was developed in response …
2016 Specialty Fabrics Showcase
April 1, 2016
IT’S ALL ABOUT FABRIC, and it’s all about performance—the qualities that customers demand. We asked fabric suppliers tosend us news about their high-performing products, fabrics that fight weather, disease, use and abuse for years, and look good doing it. We combined their responses into performance categories. >> View all products in the Specialty Fabrics Showcase
Textile, heal thyself
January 1, 2017
What if you accidentally spill a chemical on your shirt, causing a hole, and miraculously, the shirt repairs itself when you throw it in the wash? It’s not just the stuff of science fiction. Known as self-healing textiles, fabrics are being developed that can repair themselves as well as neutralize chemicals dangerous to human health. …
Blowin’ in the wind
January 1, 2017
While on several long trekking tours, Nils Ferber ran into one problem: His electronic equipment kept running out of batteries. The Zurich, Switzerland-based designer realized that there was no easy way to keep his devices powered up in the wilderness. He also recognized that this could be a real issue for mountaineers, filmmakers and expedition …
Setting the stage
December 1, 2016
Each summer, Hermosa Beach in Southern California is home to the popular Sunset Beach Concert Series. This year, the organizers, music venue Saint Rocke and the City of Hermosa Beach, expanded the Sunday series with a free movie night every Saturday in August. The concerts and movies took place on a stage constructed on the …
“Second Skin” to serve soldiers
December 1, 2016
In modern combat situations, soldiers in the field need protection from biological and chemical agents. At the same time, their protective clothing is a hindrance if it is too hot to wear or unnecessarily burdensome. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, Calif., have developed a material that shows promise for futuristic smart uniforms. …
Urban canoeists, into the fold
December 1, 2016
If you like to paddle your own canoe but don’t live on a lake, river or stream, the mechanics of urban canoeing can be daunting. First, strap the clumsy aluminum or fiberglass vessel to the car, park near a launch area, carry the canoe to the water’s edge and enjoy a serene glide. Then, do …
Tough as steel, but made for the road
December 1, 2016
How do you build a composite hangar that is as sturdy as a concrete or steel building, but is still fully transportable? That was the challenge for Dasyc SA, a Greek manufacturer of bulk molding compound, thermoplastics and composites production, in the design of their composite hangar for civilian and military applications. The answer was …
Special powers: sunshine and movement
December 1, 2016
As more people want easy-to-use, take-along power sources for phones and other electronic equipment, smart fabrics that generate electricity are gaining interest. Typically, they produce energy from motion. But a team of researchers led by Zhong Lin Wang, a regents professor in the Georgia Tech School of Materials Science and Engineering in Atlanta, Ga., has …
Specialty wraps, food and ambiance
December 1, 2016
Korean-inspired restaurant B. Bim Asian Eatery, Chicago, Ill., offers marinated meats and “ban chan” sides, sprouts, sesame spinach, kimchi and other goodies in a taco or lettuce wrap. The wraps, along with custom-made bowls of similar tasty ingredients, are B. Bim’s specialty. So when restaurant management sought a new modern “dive bar” look to attract …
Rain? Wind? Fire? There’s a jacket for that
December 1, 2016
Oil and gas industrial workers need to withstand foul weather conditions on the job on top of dangers from fire exposure. The right outdoor gear is critical to safety and productivity. A new generation of flame-resistant foul-weather outerwear can help. Created by Newark, Del.-based W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Gore® FR apparel is designed …
On the cold front
November 1, 2016
Cold kills more people than all other weather-related causes combined, according to the National Center for Environmental Health. People in areas with milder winters can be at a greater danger than those in frigid climates because they aren’t always as prepared for severe situations. XeroGear, a Wilmington, Del., manufacturer of portable personal protection equipment, has …
Suited against Zika
November 1, 2016
With the dangers of the Zika virus, West Nile, Lyme disease and other mosquito- and tick-born illnesses, protection for people who work outdoors is more critical than ever. Green Mountain Products, Norwalk, Conn., is now making available its time-tested superpolymer suit to provide head-to-toe protection against mosquitoes, ticks, bees and other insects. Virtually impregnable, it …
Crisis connectivity ‘in vest’ment
November 1, 2016
Soldiers on the battlefield, firefighters in the midst of raging wildfires and first responders to natural disasters often succeed or fail in their life-saving missions by having the right information in the right place at the right time. In situations where power and the ability to communicate are the first casualties, connectivity can be a …
High-tech camping, in the bag
November 1, 2016
Nothing kills a great outdoor camping experience quicker than tedious equipment assembly. Enter Cinch!, the brainchild of Lancashire, U.K.-based Jack Jackson, a life-long camper who wanted an affordable tent that sets up quickly and incorporates today’s best technology. Described as the ultimate pop-up, Cinch! incorporates high-quality superflex fiberglass poles that go up in seconds and …
Stars and stripes forever
November 1, 2016
While serving two combat tours in Afghanistan, Sam Russo flew every mission with one special flag. It was particularly meaningful to him and his family because this flag was given to his grandfather when he returned home from World War II. Russo wanted to provide the same emotional connection to the Red, White and Blue …
One winner, 310 tents
November 1, 2016
The U.S. Open Golf Tournament serves as a premier stage for the best golfers in the world—156 athletes in 2016 vying for $10 million in prize money. Dustin Johnson walked away with the $1.8 million winner’s purse, but Arena Americas, Oak Creek, Wis., was another big winner as the provider of 310 tents and structures …
Art and architecture, comfortably
November 1, 2016
The Brickell City Centre, a new $1.05 billion, 5.4-million-square-foot, mixed-use development in downtown Miami, Fla., has it all. There are luxury residences, a hotel, office space and a five-story pedestrian mall with shops, restaurants and cafés. Connecting this vast space into one architectural statement is a 100,000-square-foot canopy called the Climate Ribbon™. Made of faceted …
Inflating space for public discourse
October 1, 2016
One minute, the neighborhood park is quiet; the next, it’s filled with protesters, party animals or players of Pokémon GO. The Seattle Design Nerds is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to design in the public realm. The Nerds decided that when temporary or flash gatherings happen, they deserve a structure that can be delivered by …
Robotics, biomimicry and museums
October 1, 2016
Inspiration for design can easily be found in nature. Take the wing of a beetle: It has an outer shell called an elytra that is both protective and lightweight. Those construction principles are the basis of a striking new exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, celebrating the institution’s annual Engineering Season. The …
The Plaza Hotel—or is it?
October 1, 2016
When the Plaza Hotel in New York City was undergoing architectural renovation a few years ago, managers wanted to present its “best face” to the public. So they contracted Britten Studios, a Traverse City, Mich., manufacturer of banners and signs, to create a building wrap to hide the hotel’s edifice during construction. Britten recreated the …
‘Ghostbusters’ reboot recreates New York
October 1, 2016
Who you gonna call? If you’re Martin Charles, the graphic designer hired to design and create realistic sets for the remake of the 1984 supernatural hit “Ghostbusters,” you call on Roland DGA Corp., Irvine, Calif., experts in wide-format inkjet printers. Charles, founder of Santa Monica-based SagaBoy Productions, worked with designer Jefferson Sage to bring to …
True performance: wearable intuition
October 1, 2016
Simone Schramm, a German product interface designer interested in the intersection between analogue products and digital interfaces, devoted her master’s thesis to the idea that when people continuously check their Fitbit or other electronic performance tracker to ascertain their health status, they are missing something important—their intuition. “Numbers are objective,” writes Schramm in her mission …
Light and color, inflated
October 1, 2016
Fabric Prism no. 2 is an inflatable and immersive color installation built around the fundamental properties of light and color. Made from an architectural double membrane, it was designed and built by , a Providence, R.I.-based design collective comprised of architects, designers and artists working within the fields of spatial design, temporary structures and contemporary …
Smarter thread
October 1, 2016
Tufts University engineers say that revolutionary health diagnostics may be hanging on a thread—one of many threads they have created that integrate nano-scale sensors, electronics and microfluidics into threads ranging from simple cotton to sophisticated synthetics. “We think thread-based devices could potentially be used as smart sutures for surgical implants, smart bandages to monitor wound …
Get a grip
October 1, 2016
Traditional athletic gloves didn’t cut it for former North Carolina State University (NCSU) football players Jamelle Eugene and DaJuan Morgan. They wanted something that would provide the right grip, but they also wanted to feel the ball to better control it. Instead of gloves, Eugene started taping his fingers to get the friction he needed …
Iconic canopy greets travelers
September 1, 2016
The San Diego International Airport (SDIA) wanted to make life easier for travelers needing rental cars by providing a one-stop centralized hub that would be quick and easy to access. They developed the SDIA Rental Car Center, a two million square-foot complex that houses all car rental companies and vehicles and enables them to provide …
It’s cool to be square
September 1, 2016
Companies looking for a stand-out way to promote their product or message have attractive new options with the sleek new AXION Cube. The inflatable structure is symmetrical and streamlined, offering a tasteful backdrop to highlight an organization’s brand. With its hidden water drain, the roof can stay optically flat. Designed and manufactured by Stretch Marquees …
Vehicles for change
September 1, 2016
The signature form of transportation in Mumbai, India, is the iconic black and yellow taxi. Many drivers like to make their taxi stand out by decorating it with personalized touches. But designer Sanket Avlani noticed that the seat covers were fairly standardized and dull. He also recognized that in India, design has limited scope and …
Follow the yellow fabric road
September 1, 2016
Renowned fabric artist Christo has worked his magic again—this time on picturesque Lake Iseo in Northern Italy. The Floating Piers transformed the landscape of the lake and the surrounding area for 16 days between June and July 2016. First conceived in 1970 by Christo and his wife and artistic partner Jeanne-Claude, who passed away in 2009, The …
Furniture meshes with footwear
September 1, 2016
Could athletic footwear inspire furniture design? It did for Benjamin Hubert of the London, England-based experience design agency, Layer. Hubert likes to look at existing materials and technology and consider how they can be re-imagined and used in unique, new ways. For his three-piece Cradle collection, which includes high-back and low-back chairs and a room …
Flotation in style
September 1, 2016
People who spend time on the water, whether for work or play, need to take the right flotation protection with them in the event of an emergency. Damel, a Portuguese textile company that specializes in technical clothing, has introduced outdoor apparel that integrates automatic inflation, eliminating the need to carry extra equipment. The SeaB2 jackets, …
Antique sewing machine museum attracts Expo attendees
August 1, 2016
One of the special attractions being offered to attendees at this year’s IFAI Expo in Charlotte, as a fundraiser for the Industrial Fabrics Foundation (IFF), is an opportunity to see a unique private collection of antique sewing machines: almost 600 machines, originating from the early 1850s to the early 1940s, not only from the …
Space-themed fashion explores possibilities
August 1, 2016
To mark the 2014–2016 European Space Agency (ESA) mission to the International Space Station, European fashion schools from the astronauts’ home countries explored the future of fashion and all its technical possibilities. “Couture in Orbit” was a project of ESA and the Science Museum of London. It brought together students from the Fashion Akademiet in …
Protective footwear for sports makes a splash
August 1, 2016
People who enjoy board sports like body boarding and surfing, or other outdoor activities like rock climbing, trail running or volleyball, will tell you they prefer to be barefoot for better balance. But there’s a problem with that: cuts, abrasions and other injuries are always a possibility. Swiss Barefoot Company, Landschlacht, Switzerland, has solved the …
Glass curtainwall gives great transparency
August 1, 2016
The UCLA School of Medicine’s South Tower building is undergoing a major renovation to convert nine of the former hospital’s 12 floors into a research lab. Known as the South Tower Seismic Renovation project, the four-phase initiative includes reinforcing the building’s structure, making interior improvements and exterior upgrades to comply with new energy requirements, all …
Motorcycle racers confront danger in D-air®
August 1, 2016
Motorcycle racing isn’t for the faint of heart, and the 2016 Supersport World Championship is a top-tier competition for international riders on production-based motorcycles of 600 to 750 cm³ displacement. Czech rider Ondrej Ježek finished in 14th place at the Motorland Aragon race in Spain, but made history nonetheless by being the first to wear …
Photographs tell a Texas-size tale
August 1, 2016
Haltom City, Texas, is a community in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a long history. It was the county seat of the early Birdville Settlement, which was established four years before Texas became a state. It remained the Tarrant county seat until 1856 when Fort Worth won the designation in an election. The Haltom City …
Satellites and silk conjure earthly delights
August 1, 2016
It’s called the “overview effect”—a term coined by space philosopher and writer Frank White in a book of the same name. It’s the mental shift that happens to astronauts in space when they see Earth as a tiny, fragile ball of life. National boundaries vanish and the reality that we are all passengers on the …
Space under pressure
August 1, 2016
The first inflatable structure designed for human use in orbit was attached to the Tranquility module of the International Space Station (ISS) in April. A collaboration between Bigelow Aerospace, Las Vegas, Nev., and NASA, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) was delivered to the ISS in the trunk of an unmanned Dragon cargo ship. Using …
‘Batman v Superman’ premier tent is blockbuster
June 29, 2016
Everything Entertainment, an event-production company based in Staten Island, N.Y., routinely provides services for red-carpet events, trade shows and outdoor festivals in New York City. When tapped to provide a heated tent covering the exterior of Radio City Music Hall spanning Rockefeller Center to Avenue of the Americas for the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of …
Fast forward for footwear
June 29, 2016
In the quest among athletes for longer, faster or better performance, shoe selection can provide the competitive edge. The adidas Group, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, launched its Futurecraft series to open up new avenues for the design and manufacture of performance footwear. The company’s most recent collaboration with Alexander Taylor Studio, a London, England, industrial …
MIRA supercomputer puts on a bold front
June 29, 2016
In the world of high-speed calculations, supercomputers rule. MIRA, a supercomputer constructed for the Argonne National Laboratory’s Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in Lemont, Ill., is capable of 10 quadrillion calculations per second. An average personal computer would take 20 years to accomplish the same feat. To showcase MIRA’s abilities in climatology, seismology, chemistry and math, …
Flying tent works up top or down low
June 29, 2016
Explorers who go everywhere in nature have to travel light and react quickly. A start-up company, Startraveller Equipment GmbH, Carinthia, Austria, developed the perfect companion for wanderers in the wild—the flying tent, an all-in-one tent that works as a ground tent, a floating tent hung on tree trunks, a hammock or a rain poncho. The …
Upcycling oceans of debris
June 29, 2016
Javier Goyeneche, president of Ecoalf Recycled Fabrics S.L., headquartered in Madrid, Spain, established his recycled clothing company in 2010. Ecoalf jackets and backpacks made from recycled wastes appear in upscale shops, such as Harrods in London and Bloomingdale’s in New York. Now Goyeneche and partners in both the fabric and fishing worlds have set out …
Mirrors of reflection
June 29, 2016
Milan Design week allows designers and innovators in materials to wow the cognoscenti with creativity, and 3M™, the inventors of films, adhesives, tapes and thousands of other products for homes and businesses, went to Italy with a reflective idea. In partnership with Stefano Boeri Architetti, 3M Design installed Urban Tree Lounge to allow visitors prowling …
Safety net for avid fans
June 29, 2016
Baseball is the all-American pastime, but it is not without its hazardous moments, for players and fans alike. Major League Baseball announced in 2015 its recommendation for extended screens to protect fans from batted or thrown balls and other hazards associated with flying debris. Fans gave the idea a raspberry, assuming screens would destroy the …
Knitting math, nature and beauty
June 1, 2016
The Oxford English Dictionary defines the word “yarn” in two ways: spun thread used for knitting, sewing or weaving; and a long and rambling story, particularly one that is implausible. Jenny Sabin Studio LLC, Ithaca, N.Y., is an experimental architecture and design group that has yarn expertise in both respects. The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design …